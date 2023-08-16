Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 248,953 Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUNR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Aquaron Acquisition stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

