Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

