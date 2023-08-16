Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

