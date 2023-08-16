Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,113 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
