Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

GF stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

