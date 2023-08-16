Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,930,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,293,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,214,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $90.70.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

headquartered in oklahoma city, chesapeake’s operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the united states. the company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas gathering and compression businesses.

