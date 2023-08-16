Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,639,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

CRF opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

