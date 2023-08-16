Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

