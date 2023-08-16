Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Korea Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 122,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

