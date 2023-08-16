Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,600,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,823,000.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

