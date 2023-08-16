Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,841 The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:GCV opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

