Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

