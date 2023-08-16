Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 62,895 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,895 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 62,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

EVN stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

