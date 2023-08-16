Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,997,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,373,000 after purchasing an additional 734,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $102.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

headquartered in oklahoma city, chesapeake’s operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the united states. the company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas gathering and compression businesses.

