Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

