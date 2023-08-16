Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $241,778 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
