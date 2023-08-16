Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $241,778 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.