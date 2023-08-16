Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Acquires $99,249.60 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski acquired 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $323,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Xponential Fitness Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
