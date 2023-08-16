Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Acquires $99,249.60 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski acquired 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $323,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

