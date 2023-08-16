Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,858 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SMFG opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

