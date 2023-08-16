Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,916 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.7 %

CDAY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -814.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.