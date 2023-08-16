Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 5,916 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.7 %
CDAY opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -814.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
