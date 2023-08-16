Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,248,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,155,198 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Yelp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,417 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yelp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 66.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

