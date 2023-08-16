YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 654,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,226,874 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

