Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GGG opened at $76.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. Graco has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 102,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $2,478,301. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

