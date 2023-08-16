Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Plexus Stock Up 0.4 %

Plexus stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

