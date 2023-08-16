Zacks Research Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

