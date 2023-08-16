Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.