Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,627 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NovoCure Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.