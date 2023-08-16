Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 699 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,840,991. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.71 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

