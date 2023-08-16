Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,079 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 21.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,334,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 594,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,740 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.