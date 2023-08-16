Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 910 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,468 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

