Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 143 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $982,000.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

SAIA opened at $420.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $309.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

