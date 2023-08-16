Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 904 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

