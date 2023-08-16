Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

