Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

About NOV



NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

