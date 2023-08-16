Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.20 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

