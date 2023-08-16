Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $220.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.28. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $223.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

