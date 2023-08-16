Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,313 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $119,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.81%.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

