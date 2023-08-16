Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 888 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.