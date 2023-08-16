Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,834 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Parsons by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

