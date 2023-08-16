Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 323,947 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323,947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,656 shares of company stock worth $8,778,690 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

