Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 639 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,516,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

