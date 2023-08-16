Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,494 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,499 shares of company stock worth $2,048,105 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

