Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.44.
Zymeworks Stock Down 0.9 %
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
