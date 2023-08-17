1,459 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.29 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

