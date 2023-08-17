2,140 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.