2,595 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

