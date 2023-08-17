4,300 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 382.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 910,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 411,660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

