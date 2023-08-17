Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.