Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 3.6%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 380,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 562,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 25.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

