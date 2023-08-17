Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

ADN stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.09. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 1,441.61%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

