Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 659,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 434,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

